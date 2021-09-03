Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,863,000 after purchasing an additional 670,026 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHGG stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -210.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

