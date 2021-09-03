Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

CHWY stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

