Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,164,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.