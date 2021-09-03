Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 96,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,141 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $611.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

