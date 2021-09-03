Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 96,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,664,141 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.17.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CHS. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $611.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.55.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
