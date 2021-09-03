Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

