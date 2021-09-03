CIBC Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

