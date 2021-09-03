CIBC Reiterates Underperform Rating for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.30.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.07 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.53.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$236.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

