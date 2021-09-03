Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CIEN opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

