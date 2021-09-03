Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $51.00 at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE CIEN opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after buying an additional 290,606 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

