Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.
NYSE CIEN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $57.24. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
