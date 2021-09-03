Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE CIEN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $57.24. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. increased their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.