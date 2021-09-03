Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 845,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of CMPR opened at $96.61 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

