Citigroup Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

EWCZ opened at $23.75 on Monday. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

