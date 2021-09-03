Citigroup Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, DSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.85 on Monday. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

