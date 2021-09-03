Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 200,691 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.15. 280,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,726,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

