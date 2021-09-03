Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,575 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 867,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,091 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 16,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

