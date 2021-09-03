Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,650 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 2,084,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,503,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 371,931 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.36. 38,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,592. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

