Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Buys 50,946 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy bought 50,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, John Abernethy bought 5,854 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$3,307.51 ($2,362.51).

On Thursday, June 24th, John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

