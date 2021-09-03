Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,465 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Coeur Mining worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

CDE stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.