Coin98 Price Reaches $4.62 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $4.62 or 0.00009153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $853.87 million and approximately $255.30 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

