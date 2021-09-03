Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,075. The stock has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

