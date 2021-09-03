Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,876,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The firm has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

