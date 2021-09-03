Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.30 ($6.24) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.87 ($6.91).

CBK stock opened at €5.41 ($6.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.64.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

