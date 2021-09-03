Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $740.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.