Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of CCU opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 178.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95,623 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
