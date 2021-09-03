Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CCU opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter worth approximately $3,704,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,158.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 178.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95,623 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

