Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Increased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 288,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas makes up approximately 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,942. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.