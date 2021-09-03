Comparing 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group -10.03% -7.80% -2.62% Medallia -33.99% -24.99% -9.62%

73.2% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Medallia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 21Vianet Group and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 21Vianet Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Medallia 0 12 2 0 2.14

21Vianet Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. Medallia has a consensus price target of $35.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given 21Vianet Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 21Vianet Group is more favorable than Medallia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 21Vianet Group and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group $740.08 million 3.78 -$415.22 million ($4.14) -4.96 Medallia $477.22 million 11.26 -$148.66 million ($0.76) -44.57

Medallia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 21Vianet Group. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallia has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

21Vianet Group beats Medallia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions. It serves industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, nonprofit, retail, and telecommunications and media. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

