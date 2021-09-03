Comparing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.22 $143.37 million $4.49 19.10 Polar Power $9.03 million 9.35 -$10.87 million N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnerSys and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.21%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.92% 13.76% 6.09% Polar Power -84.52% -62.79% -46.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Polar Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

