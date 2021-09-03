Comparing uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares uCloudlink Group and B Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio uCloudlink Group $89.57 million 2.31 -$63.42 million ($2.68) -2.74 B Communications $2.58 billion 0.10 -$247.00 million N/A N/A

uCloudlink Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for uCloudlink Group and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score uCloudlink Group 0 0 0 0 N/A B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of uCloudlink Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

uCloudlink Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares uCloudlink Group and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets uCloudlink Group -63.39% -84.55% -47.01% B Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B Communications beats uCloudlink Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc. operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies. The company also offers uCloudlink 2.0, a model that provides mobile data connectivity services to local users through various MNOs; GlocalMe Inside, an implementation solutions for smartphones and other smart hardware products, which enables them to access its cloud SIM architecture and SIM card pool; and GlocalMe, a world phone series. In addition, it provides uCloudlink 3.0, including B2C retail, B2B2C wholesale, and platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service platform-based connectivity ecosystem. Further, the company provides IoT modules with GlocalMe Inside implementation to meet the demand for mobile data from various terminals, as well as provides integrated network solutions to its customers; SIM cards with prepaid data packages; and value added services, such as advertisement. Additionally, it's platform-as-a-service/ software-as-a-service offers modules, such as customer relationship management, operations and business support system, and SIM card enterprise resource planning and management. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

