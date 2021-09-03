Connable Office Inc. Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 649,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,526. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $88.48 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

