Connable Office Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD traded up $6.12 on Friday, hitting $1,575.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,482.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

