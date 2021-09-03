Connable Office Inc. Purchases 1,233 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $125.07. 3,910,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,619. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.91.

