Connable Office Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,991 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 39.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 25.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.0% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,408,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,545,980. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average is $321.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock worth $936,782,122. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

