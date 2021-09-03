Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $731.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $117,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.