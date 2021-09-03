Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $3,611,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $212.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

