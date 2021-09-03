Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.67. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 671 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after buying an additional 532,385 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,508,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

