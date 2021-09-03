Contrasting Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Vidler Water Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 13.94 $15.69 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 28.99 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nam Tai Property and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

