Contrasting The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Allstate alerts:

This table compares The Allstate and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.88 $5.58 billion $14.73 9.10 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Allstate and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate 8.27% 22.27% 4.54% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

Risk and Volatility

The Allstate has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Allstate and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate 0 7 7 0 2.50 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Allstate currently has a consensus price target of $136.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Summary

The Allstate beats ProSight Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance through agencies and directly through call centers and the internet. These products are marketed under the Allstate, Encompass and Esurance brand names. The Protection Services segment offers a range of products and services that expand and enhance customer value propositions including SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside and Allstate Dealer Services. The Allstate Life segment provides traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products through Allstate exclusive agencies and exclusive financial specialists. The Allstate Benefits segment gives voluntary benefits products, including life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health products sold through workplace enrolling independent agents and

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.