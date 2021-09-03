Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.30

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.30 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 1611801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 279.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.82.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

