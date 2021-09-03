Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$13.75 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

CTS stock opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 279.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.82. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$12.30.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

