Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Copart stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $149.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.50.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.