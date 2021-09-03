Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 4.8% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Copart worth $49,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 4,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.