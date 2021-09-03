Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Copart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.