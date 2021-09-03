Cosmo Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92,744.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 319.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $522,370.57 and $92,744.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

