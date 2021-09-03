Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.35.

COST stock opened at $460.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.42. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

