Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $399.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $460.97 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

