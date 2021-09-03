Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $10.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.
Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.
Coty Company Profile
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.