Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $10.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Coty from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $47,668,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

