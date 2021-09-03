Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 17,215 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $656,235.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $165,750.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $559,595.75.

On Thursday, July 29th, Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

COUR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

