Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE CUZ opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.