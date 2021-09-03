Creative Planning Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $486.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.