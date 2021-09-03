Creative Planning Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xylem by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

